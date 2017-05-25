TSA Testing New Security Procedures at 10 U.S. airports

The TSA has been testing what it calls enhanced security procedures for carry-on bags at several airports in the United States, specifically electronic devices larger than a cellphone.

The TSA public affairs office said the tighter security screening for luggage in the passenger cabin is being tested at 10 airports in the country, but did not identify which facilities are part of the plan.

"Over the past year, TSA has been adjusting screening procedures at select U.S. airports on a trial basis in an effort to improve screener performance at the checkpoint," the agency said in a statement. "Travelers at select test locations may be asked to place certain electronics and other items in a separate bin for screening in an effort to de-clutter baggage."

Depending on the results, the TSA said it may expand the enhanced procedures to other U.S. airports.

"As we have said time and again, TSA continuously enhances and adjusts security screening procedures, both seen and unseen, to maintain the highest levels of security," the statement said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the TSA, said that the increased security has nothing to do with a recent decision to ban carry-on electronics on U.S.-bound flights from 10 countries in the Middle East and Africa.

"This is not nationwide, nor related to current restrictions on large electronic devices for passengers to the U.S. from 10 overseas airports," DHS said in a tweet.

TSA emphasized that the new security does not impact which items passengers are allowed to carry on commercial flights.