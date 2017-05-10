President George W. Bush to Keynote ASIS 2017

U.S. President George W. Bush will deliver the keynote address at this year's ASIS International 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017), Sept. 25-28 in Dallas, Texas.

President Bush will open the conference on Monday, Sept. 25. The 43rd President of the United States and author of the bestselling memoir Decision Points (2010)—a candid account of the defining decisions in his presidency and personal life—will share insights on his eight years in the White House, his experiences with world leaders, the nature of public leadership and decision making, and his perspective on current domestic and international issues. The keynote is sponsored by Altronix.

The following day, futurist Scott Klososky will discuss The Technology Integration of Man, which will explore the integration of technology in our lives—from wearables and implantables to the rapid growth of AI and augmented reality—and will offer a glimpse of implications and what the future holds for businesses and security professionals alike.

Wednesday morning features Boston Marathon bombing lead investigators Ret. FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Former Boston Police Department Commissioner Ed Davis. The pair will share how teamwork and information sharing across federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and the private sector led to the capture of the Tsarnaev Brothers—and how communities worldwide can benefit from their lessons learned.

The closing keynote for Thursday, Sept. 28 and the complete program agenda will be announced soon.

