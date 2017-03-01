PhysicalSectorsHospitality & CasinosVideo Surveillance

Hangzhou Hotel Uses Advanced Mapping for Stronger Surveillance Coverage

When determining security suggestions for high-risk areas, Marriott’s Alan Orlob has to decide when the risk is too high to proceed.

March 1, 2017
Claire Meyer
KEYWORDS China security / international security / Security Operation Centers / video management / video surveillance
Reprints
No Comments

At the InterContinental Hotel in Hangzhou, China, the accommodations are set to please even the highest standards. The 21-floor spherical hotel was designed to be part of the new waterfront skyline in Hangzhou within an integrated complex that includes a conference center (site of the 2016 G20 Summit), shopping center and theater, along with a riverfront park.

The security was designed to match the hotel’s innovative ambitions.

Approximately 700 IP cameras are being used on the hotel property, including parking zones, and for the G20 Summit, hundreds more were set up as temporary installations around the complex to provide an additional level of security.

On the border of the property, covert night-vision cameras are fastened to trees and poles to detect intruders.

Within the monitoring center, a virtual 3D model of the hotel and grounds enables operators to more accurately find and access camera views for specific areas of the hotel, zooming into different levels of the grounds or individual hotel floors or hallways to monitor conditions or investigate incidents. For large events, police are given access to the monitoring center to increase their resources and situational awareness. During a press tour of the hotel last October, Hikvision and hotel personnel noted that the hotel was given a “best in class” security solution award by the Hangzhou police following the G20 Summit.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Claire Meyer

Making the Right Recommendation for International Risk Management

ISC West 2017 Product Preview: New Technology, Strong Services

St. Louis Cardinals Hit a Homerun with Iris Recognition

Testing Technology for Integrated Security Success

Claire-2016-200px

Claire Meyer is Managing Editor of Security magazine. She joined Security in 2012, after graduating from the University of Missouri in Columbia’s School of Journalism. As Managing Editor, Meyer writes exclusive feature articles for Security and manages the Security eNewsletter, as well as monthly departments such as Global News & Analysis and Industry Innovations.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.