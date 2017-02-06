SIA Announces Dates for Securing New Ground 2017

The Security Industry Association (SIA) announced the dates for Securing New Ground (SNG) 2017, in New York City on Oct. 26-27, 2017.

As in years past, CEOs and other business leaders will gather for two days of executive strategizing and networking. This year, SNG will be held at Edison Ballroom, 204 W. 47th St. (b/t Broadway and 8th Ave.), New York, N.Y. 10036.

Edison Ballroom is located near the W New York Times Square, 1567 Broadway, New York, N.Y. 10036, which will serve as the official SNG conference hotel. SNG conferees will be eligible to participate in SIA's hotel block group rate for nights encompassing SNG 2017.

More information, including registration and agenda details, will be www.securingnewground.com.