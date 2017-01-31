Survey on Hazard and Disaster Preparedness Training for EMS

Do you believe that EMS needs to receive mass incident hazard and disaster planning?

The National Fire Academy (NFA), Cybermedia Technologies, Inc. (CTEC) and EMS subject matter experts are creating online training to prepare people for EMS involvement. The students will learn how to assess their community risks and apply a planning process to multiple/mass casualty situations so they can manage the medical components of natural and manmade disasters, and target hazard incidents in their home community.

Students eligible to participate in the training include EMS chiefs, managers, planners and others who write EMS emergency/disaster plans.

The course planners are interested in hearing perspectives to help them clearly identify the people, processes, content and issues that will result in the development of successful training.

Please consider taking 15 minutes to complete the following survey questions: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CTECems.