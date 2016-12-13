FBI Releases 2015 Crime Statistics

The FBI released details on more than 5.6 million criminal offenses reported via the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) in 2015.

According to the report,

Of the 4,158,264 individual victims reported in 2015, 23.8 percent were between 21 and 30 years of age.

A little more than half (50.9 percent) were female, 48.3 percent were male, and gender was unknown for 0.8 percent.

The majority of victims (72.0 percent) were white, 20.8 percent were black or African-American, 1.4 percent were Asian, 0.6 percent were American Indian or Alaska Native, and less than 0.1 percent were Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander. Race was unknown for 5.2 percent of victims.

Known Offenders

In 2015, there were 4,607,928 known offenders, meaning that some aspect of the suspect—such as age, gender, or race—was identified and reported.

Of these offenders, more than 44.0 percent (44.4) were between 16 and 30 years of age.

By gender, most offenders (63.3 percent) were male, and 25.7 percent were female; gender was unknown for 11.0 percent.

By race, more than half (56.9 percent) of known offenders were white, 27.3 percent were black or African-American, and 1.7 percent were of other races. The race was unknown for 14.1 percent of reported known offenders.

Victim-to-Offender Relationships

Concerning the relationship of victims to known offenders, there were 1,322,282 victims of crimes against persons (e.g., murders, sex offenses, assault offenses) and robbery offenses from the crimes against property category. The majority of these victims knew their offenders (or at least one offender where more than one was present).

More than half (52.3 percent) of the victims knew their offenders (or at least one offender where more than one was present) but did not have a familial relationship to them.

Nearly one quarter (24.8 percent) of the victims were related to their offenders (or at least one offender where more than one was present).

Arrestees

Law enforcement agencies submitted data to the UCR Program through incident reports and arrest reports for 3,081,609 arrestees.

Of these arrestees, 18.4 percent were 21 to 25 years of age.

By gender, 71.7 percent were male, and 28.3 percent were female.

By race, most (71.6 percent) arrestees were White, 24.4 percent were black or African-American, and 2.5 percent were of other races. The race was unknown for 1.6 percent of arrestees.

https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-releases-2015-crime-statistics-from-the-national-incident-based-reporting-system-encourages-transition