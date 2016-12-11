OSHA Considers Federal Healthcare Workplace Violence Standard

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is considering a federal standard to prevent workplace violence in healthcare.

OSHA issued a request for information asking providers and other healthcare stakeholders to weigh in on whether it should propose a federal standard to prevent workplace violence in healthcare and social assistance settings. Comments on the request, and feedback on workplace violence overall, can be submitted until April 6, 2017.

The agency also has slated a public meeting for Jan. 10, 2017, “intended to supplement written comments by allowing workers, employers and other stakeholders to describe their experiences with workplace violence.”

https://projects.erg.com/conferences/osha/register-osha-workplace-violence-meeting.html.