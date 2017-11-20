14 Additional Las Vegas Shooting Lawsuits Filed

Lawsuits have been filed on behalf of 14 Las Vegas shooting victims, including some who were shot or injured trying to escape.

"The 14 civil complaints, filed together in state court in Las Vegas, follow at least three others filed since Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others," reported USA Today. The lawsuit seeks unspecific compensation for both “physical and mental injuries.”

Among deficiencies at the concert venue were poorly marked exits, reported USA Today. The hotel, the filings say, should have had gunfire-location devices that pinpoint where shots are coming from.

Paddock is also named in a bid to seize assets from his estate.

"Paddock was able to use VIP status conferred on him as a high-stakes gambler to stockpile more than 20 rifles in his hotel suite, including by using exclusive access to a service elevator over days," says USA Today, citing the filings. "They argue what should have been routine checks of Paddock’s bags and his room would have revealed his growing arsenal."

A statement from MGM Resorts International, the parent company of Mandalay Bay, called the shooting “a meticulously planned, evil … act,” adding it would respond to any allegations only through “the appropriate legal channels.” Live Nation, a concert organizer named, said in a statement it can’t comment on pending litigation, adding the company remains “heartbroken for the victims.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2017/11/15/las-vegas-shooting-lawsuits/868868001/

https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/shootings/14-more-lawsuits-filed-over-mass-shooting-in-las-vegas/