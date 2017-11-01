Scott Starkey: Keep the Water Flowing

“When the well is dry, we know the worth of water” – Benjamin Franklin. Since the 6th century BC when the Assyrians poisoned the wells of their enemies, water has been a major military target, and still today, water supplies are a very desirable target for an enemy. “Water is the most precious resource in the world. You can live without food for a while, you can live without electricity, you can live without transportation, you can live without internet (despite what my kids say), but you cannot live without clean water. And that’s what makes my position so challenging,” says Scott Starkey, Security Manager for Birmingham Water Works.

“If a utility’s assets are compromised, then thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people will be substantially affected. Water, power and natural gas are life’s necessities, and the outstanding security professionals in this sector understand that immense responsibility,” he says. “Our goal is for our customers to take for granted that every time they turn on a faucet, exceptionally clean water will flow. Furthermore, not only are we protecting the water supply, we also have the responsibility to protect our employees, customers and visitors.”