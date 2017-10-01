University Campuses Take Center Stage

Bike thefts, drug abuse, assaults and other violent crimes, protest-counterprotest melees, and cyber hackers are crowding onto the ever-expanding plates of college and university police and security forces. But those in the field say they’re up to those myriad challenges thanks to the combination of equipment, technology and training they can bring to bear.

Rick Tupper, director of campus safety at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., who spent 20 years in public law enforcement, enjoys the dynamic environment of a campus and the challenges of being a community inside a larger community.