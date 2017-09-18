Security Leadership and ManagementSecurity & Business ResilienceSecurity Newswire

Top Companies Listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

September 18, 2017
S&P Dow Jones Indices and Sustainability Investing (SI) specialist, RobecoSAM, has released the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

The Index is labeled the "gold star for corporate sustainability."

“Many of the events witnessed so far in 2017 make it even more important for corporations around the globe to recognize sustainability, establish policies and manage their businesses in ways that support and increase sustainability of the global environment and the world’s leading businesses. The DJSI family provide a tool for investors to create asset allocations that can further sustainability,” said David Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee, S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The three largest additions and deletions (by free-float market capitalization) to the Index this year include: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., British American Tobacco p.l.c., ASML Holding N.V. as additions, and Enbridge Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Rio Tinto plc, as deletions.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability, and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI’s robust index methodology. Every year, RobecoSAM assesses the world’s largest companies via its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which uses a consistent, rules-based methodology to convert an average of 600 data points per company into one overall score. This score determines inclusion in the DJSI. 

This year, RobecoSAM’s CSA assessed Policy Influence for the first time to learn more about companies’ lobbying activities, and expanded the Impact Measurement & Valuation criteria to nearly all industries.

http://www.robecosam.com/en/sustainability-insights/about-sustainability/corporate-sustainability-assessment/review.jsp

Industry group leaders include:

Peugeot SA Automobiles & Components* France  
Westpac Banking Corp Banks Australia  
CNH Industrial NV Capital Goods United Kingdom  
SGS SA Commercial & Professional Services Switzerland  
LG Electronics Inc Consumer Durables & Apparel Republic of Korea  
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Consumer Services United Kingdom  
UBS Group AG Diversified Financials Switzerland  
Thai Oil PCL Energy Thailand  
METRO AG Food & Staples Retailing Germany  
Coca-Cola HBC AG Food, Beverage & Tobacco Switzerland  
Abbott Laboratories Health Care Equipment & Services United States  
Henkel AG & Co KGaA Household & Personal Products Germany  
Allianz SE Insurance Germany  
Grupo Argos SA/Colombia Materials Colombia  
Pearson PLC Media United Kingdom  
Roche Holding AG Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Switzerland  
Mirvac Group Real Estate Australia  
Industria de Diseno Textil SA Retailing Spain  
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Taiwan  
Amadeus IT Group SA Software & Services Spain  
Konica Minolta Inc Technology Hardware & Equipment Japan  
Koninklijke KPN NV Telecommunications Netherlands  
Royal Mail PLC Transportation United Kingdom  
Red Electrica Corp SA Utilities Spain

