Top Companies Listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Sustainability Investing (SI) specialist, RobecoSAM, has released the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Index.



The Index is labeled the "gold star for corporate sustainability."

“Many of the events witnessed so far in 2017 make it even more important for corporations around the globe to recognize sustainability, establish policies and manage their businesses in ways that support and increase sustainability of the global environment and the world’s leading businesses. The DJSI family provide a tool for investors to create asset allocations that can further sustainability,” said David Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee, S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The three largest additions and deletions (by free-float market capitalization) to the Index this year include: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., British American Tobacco p.l.c., ASML Holding N.V. as additions, and Enbridge Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Rio Tinto plc, as deletions.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability, and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI’s robust index methodology. Every year, RobecoSAM assesses the world’s largest companies via its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which uses a consistent, rules-based methodology to convert an average of 600 data points per company into one overall score. This score determines inclusion in the DJSI.

This year, RobecoSAM’s CSA assessed Policy Influence for the first time to learn more about companies’ lobbying activities, and expanded the Impact Measurement & Valuation criteria to nearly all industries.

http://www.robecosam.com/en/sustainability-insights/about-sustainability/corporate-sustainability-assessment/review.jsp

Industry group leaders include: