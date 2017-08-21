Stamford, CT Will Fine for Texting and Walking

Stamford, Connecticut, may become the second U.S. city to fine people for texting and walking.

According to CBS New York, the Pedestrian Safety Ordinance would impose a $30 fine per violation.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, U.S. pedestrian deaths have been on the rise, with 5,376 in 2015 and nearly 6,000 last year, the most in two decades and up 22 percent from 2014.

Honolulu passed a law that will go into effect in October. Fines will start at $15 and go as high as $99 for multiple violations.

