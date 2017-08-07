Website Reveals if Your Password Can be Easily Hacked

A website called 'Have I been Pwned' allows users to check if their password has been compromised.

The website has been created by security developer Troy Hunt, and it has a database of 306 million hashed passwords.

The point of the web-based service is so that people who have been guilty of using sloppy passwords have a means of independent verification that it’s not one they should be using any more,” Hunt wrote in his blog.

Hunt has revealed more than 320 million passwords in his blog, which he has collected over several data breaches over the years. ‘Have I been Pwned’ does not reveal the usernames, passwords and their associated email ids. The website only lets the users know if their email ID has been compromised.

https://www.troyhunt.com/introducing-306-million-freely-downloadable-pwned-passwords/

https://haveibeenpwned.com/Passwords