Reduces Installation Cost, Encourages SMB Security Integration
Integrated Video & Access Control Platform from 3xLOGIC
With the integrated, hosted video and access control solution from 3xLOGIC, there are no wires from the access control system to the video system – all data exchange is through the software, so the total costs and time to install the system can drop immensely as an automated, cloud-based programming tool and QR codes streamline installation. Aimed at small and mid-sized businesses, this software also includes push notifications sent to users’ cellphones, smartphones as credentials, and remote system administration from mobile devices.
For more information, visit www.3xlogic.com or ASIS booth #3945.
