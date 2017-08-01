Industry InnovationsAccess ManagementTechnologiesPhysicalVideo Surveillance

Reduces Installation Cost, Encourages SMB Security Integration

Integrated Video & Access Control Platform from 3xLOGIC

Reduces Installation Cost, Encourages SMB Security Integration
August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS access control / ASIS International / cloud-based security / security technology / SMB security
Reprints
No Comments

With the integrated, hosted video and access control solution from 3xLOGIC, there are no wires from the access control system to the video system – all data exchange is through the software, so the total costs and time to install the system can drop immensely as an automated, cloud-based programming tool and QR codes streamline installation. Aimed at small and mid-sized businesses, this software also includes push notifications sent to users’ cellphones, smartphones as credentials, and remote system administration from mobile devices.

For more information, visit www.3xlogic.com or ASIS booth #3945.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.