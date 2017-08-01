Industry InnovationsTechnologiesPhysicalVideo Surveillance

Expands Features for Video Management Platform

Ocularis VMS Platform v. 5.4 from OnSSI

Expands Features for Video Management Platform
August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS ASIS International / H.264 compression / security technology / video management system / video storage
Reprints
No Comments

The newest version of the Ocularis VMS platform from OnSSI (version 5.4) supports H.265 compression for exceptional image quality with a reduction of video bandwidth and storage requirements. Additional features include Ocularis Client update prompts and automatic deployment options, two-way audio support for Axis cameras and devices, Mobile-to-Ocularis live streaming for iOS and Android, and complete event management, triggers and toast notifications.

For more information, visit www.OnSSI.com or ASIS booth #4445.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.