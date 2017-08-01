Expands Features for Video Management Platform
Ocularis VMS Platform v. 5.4 from OnSSI
The newest version of the Ocularis VMS platform from OnSSI (version 5.4) supports H.265 compression for exceptional image quality with a reduction of video bandwidth and storage requirements. Additional features include Ocularis Client update prompts and automatic deployment options, two-way audio support for Axis cameras and devices, Mobile-to-Ocularis live streaming for iOS and Android, and complete event management, triggers and toast notifications.
For more information, visit www.OnSSI.com or ASIS booth #4445.
