Galaxy Cloud Concierge from Galaxy Control Systems

Offers Complete Cloud-Based Access Control and Monitoring
August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS access control / ASIS International / cloud-based security / security system monitoring / security technology
The Galaxy Cloud Concierge from Galaxy Control Systems integrates video surveillance, video management, elevator control, locks and turnstiles onto a unified platform. The system is offered in three configurations, including on-site, remote, user-managed or managed through a third-party, so enterprise security leaders can select the best fit for their business.

For more information, visit cloud.galaxysys.com or ASIS booth #2241.

