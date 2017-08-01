Offers Complete Cloud-Based Access Control and Monitoring
Galaxy Cloud Concierge from Galaxy Control Systems
The Galaxy Cloud Concierge from Galaxy Control Systems integrates video surveillance, video management, elevator control, locks and turnstiles onto a unified platform. The system is offered in three configurations, including on-site, remote, user-managed or managed through a third-party, so enterprise security leaders can select the best fit for their business.
For more information, visit cloud.galaxysys.com or ASIS booth #2241.
