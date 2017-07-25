Wisconsin Company Pilots RFID-Microchip Implants for Employees
You can’t forget your ID if it’s implanted in your hand.
That’s certainly an option for employees at Wisconsin vending machine company Three Square Market, where about 50 employees have agreed to an optional implant of a microchip (roughly the size and shape of a grain of rice) between their forefinger and thumb, according to Reuters.
The RFID microchip implants, made by Sweden’s BioHax International, are part of a long-term pilot to see if the chips could have broader commercial applications. At Three Square Market, participating employees can use the devices to buy snacks, log in to computers or use the copy machine.
