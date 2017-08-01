Expands Security Infrastructure to Scale from SMBs to Enterprises
Streamvault Security Infrastructure from Genetec
Genetec is expanding its Streamvault™ (SV) turnkey security infrastructure portfolio to include enterprise-grade servers, workstations and storage solutions, available with Genetec Security Center pre-installed. With the expansion, the Streamvault portfolio offers infrastructure solutions that scale from a single facility to complex distributed enterprise-scale security applications.
For more information, visit www.genetec.com or ASIS booth #3147.
