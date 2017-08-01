Industry InnovationsTechnologiesPhysicalVideo Surveillance

Expands Security Infrastructure to Scale from SMBs to Enterprises

Streamvault Security Infrastructure from Genetec

Expands Security Infrastructure to Scale from SMBs to Enterprises
August 1, 2017
Genetec is expanding its Streamvault™ (SV) turnkey security infrastructure portfolio to include enterprise-grade servers, workstations and storage solutions, available with Genetec Security Center pre-installed. With the expansion, the Streamvault portfolio offers infrastructure solutions that scale from a single facility to complex distributed enterprise-scale security applications.

