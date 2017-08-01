Delivers a Comprehensive Outsourced Global Security Operations Center
Monitoring and Response Center from Allied Universal
Combining the monitoring of physical security systems such as access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection devices with operational security platforms including critical incident management, threat awareness and situational intelligence, Allied Universal’s Monitoring and Response Center (MaRC) can deliver a comprehensive, outsourced GSOC service. The service provides a cost-effective approach for enterprises’ surveillance and response needs. Using a combination of real-time analytics, event-based technologies and threat intelligence tools, the MaRC security intervention specialists can provide around-the-clock monitoring.
