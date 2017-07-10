Cyber Security NewsSecurity Leadership and ManagementGovernment: Federal, State and LocalSecurity Newswire

Connecticut Unveils Cybersecurity Strategy

July 10, 2017
State officials have unveiled a cybersecurity strategy for Connecticut.

The strategy is based on 70 principals: leadership, literacy, preparation, response, recovery, communication and verification– applicable to every person, government agency and business in the state.

The next step is creation and implementation of an actual cybersecurity plan, set to debut within a few months.

“Our citizens need to understand that we are under attack constantly,” said Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. “It’s just the reality. They are getting more sophisticated all the time.”

https://www.scribd.com/document/353415668/Connecticut-Cyber-Security-Strategy

