iPhones Will Soon Block Texts While Driving

Apple will soon introduce a feature for the iPhone that will block texts while driving.

The feature, called "Do Not Disturb While Driving," will be part of Apple's iOS 11, a new version of the operating software for Apple mobile devices.

Whenever the phone is connected to a car using either Bluetooth or a cable, or if the car is moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for things like text messages or news updates.

If someone does text you while you're driving, the phone can respond with an automatic message telling them you're driving and can't respond just now.

The iPhone screen will also be locked to prevent drivers from using many of their apps while driving. Passengers who are just riding, and not driving, will have the ability to disable the feature.

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple's navigation application, while driving -- though they will be unable to input destinations. Other navigation apps, like Google Maps, will also work, although not quite as easily.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, eight people are killed each day in crashes involving distracted driving.

https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2017/06/ios-11-brings-new-features-to-iphone-and-ipad-this-fall/