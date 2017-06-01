Security 500 West: High-Level CSO Discussions in Santa Clara, CA

Enterprise security leaders attended this year’s Security 500 West conference in Santa Clara, California, on May 3, and they participated in high-level panels and conversations.

Sponsored by G4S and moderated by Lynn Mattice of Mattice & Associates, this year’s conference kicked off with a keynote address from Dr. Michael Gelles, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. He address the key elements necessary to implement and operate a successful insider threat program as well as issues impacting loyalty in the workplace.

The keynote was followed by several panel discussions, including how to implement an insider threat program and lessons learned, crisis management in the age of social media and the evolving role of the CSO.

Stay tuned for information and the agenda for this year’s Security 500 conference, which will be held Monday, November 13 in Arlington, VA, www.security500.com