ManagementSecurity Leadership and Management

Security 500 West: High-Level CSO Discussions in Santa Clara, CA

Security 500 West: High-Level CSO Discussions in Santa Clara, CA

“If it takes you an hour to react to a crisis in the social media age, you are 59 minutes too late,” said Corry Leigh, Director of Safety, Security and Environmental for Boston Consulting Group.

June 1, 2017
KEYWORDS insider threats / Security 500 / social media monitoring
Reprints
No Comments

Enterprise security leaders attended this year’s Security 500 West conference in Santa Clara, California, on May 3, and they participated in high-level panels and conversations.

Sponsored by G4S and moderated by Lynn Mattice of Mattice & Associates, this year’s conference kicked off with a keynote address from Dr. Michael Gelles, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. He address the key elements necessary to implement and operate a successful insider threat program as well as issues impacting loyalty in the workplace.

The keynote was followed by several panel discussions, including how to implement an insider threat program and lessons learned, crisis management in the age of social media and the evolving role of the CSO.

Stay tuned for information and the agenda for this year’s Security 500 conference, which will be held Monday, November 13 in Arlington, VA, www.security500.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.