American Travelers More Satisfied with Airport Security Compared to Last Year
While airport security officials announced a more “comprehensive” physical screening for some airline passengers in March, in general, Americans are growing more content with airport security.
A study by Travelers Leaders Group found that nearly 68% of those recently surveyed stated they are “satisfied” and only 14.9% said they are “frustrated” with airport security. The data also revealed a significant decrease in individuals aggravated by airport security wait times compared to one year ago, and there is a growing percentage of travelers enrolling in trusted traveler programs such as TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. The survey was conducted April 3 to April 30, 2017, and includes responses from 2,854 consumers throughout the United States.
Key Findings:
Airport Security Satisfaction: When asked, “What is your level of satisfaction with airport security today?” 67.7% indicated they are satisfied and 17.4% stated they are neutral about today’s security measures – which is an improvement over last year.
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|Satisfied
|67.7%
|63.6%
|65.8%
|64.2%
|62.2%
|Neither satisfied nor unsatisfied
|17.4%
|19.4%
|22.6%
|23.3%
|19.8%
|Unsatisfied
|14.9%
|17.0%
|11.6%
|12.5%
|18.0%
Overall Airport Security Wait Times: When asked, “With regard to how long it takes to get through airport security, are you…” nearly 52% of consumers polled are “OK with the amount of time it takes.” There was a significant drop in the percentage of those stating they are frustrated with how long it takes to get through security; just 4.7% of respondents noted frustration, compared to 13.9% in 2016.
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|OK with the amount of time it takes
|51.5%
|52.3%
|44.4%
|39.6%
|Wish it was somewhat quicker
|43.8%
|33.8%
|44.5%
|46.3%
|Frustrated by the amount of time it takes
|4.7%
|13.9%
|11.1%
|14.1%
Trusted Traveler Programs: When asked whether or not survey participants have enrolled in …
- Global Entry – 9% said “Yes” up from 18.6% in 2016.
- TSA PreCheck – 3% said “Yes” an increase from 32.4% last year.
- CLEAR – Only 2.1% indicated they have enrolled in CLEAR.
Expedited Screening: When asked, “Regardless of whether you have TSA PreCheck or not, do you think expedited screenings have made a significant difference in wait times at U.S. airports?” the percentage of those polled answering favorably has continued to steadily increase.
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Yes, I use it all the time
|24.5%
|20.3%
|14.4%
|7.6%
|Yes, it’s reduced wait times for regular screening
|34.6%
|24.0%
|26.1%
|17.6%
|No
|15.2%
|11.1%
|14.5%
|13.1%
|I don’t know
|25.7%
|44.6%
|45.1%
|61.7%
Eliminate One TSA Security Measure: With regard to TSA security screening at the airport, when asked, “Which of the following TSA security measures would you most like to eliminate?” the top responses were: “removing of shoes” (27.3%), “none, do not eliminate any security measures” (20.8%), “extensive pat-down” (19.7%) “limiting liquids in carry-on baggage” (19.2%), and “laptop removal” (6.0%).
- Shoe removal has been the top response the past four years in a row.
- Airline passengers who qualify for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck do not need to remove shoes, computers or 1-quart bag carrying liquids at 160 airports throughout the United States.
