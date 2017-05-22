China’s New Cybersecurity Law Comes into Force in June
The new cybersecurity law enables the Chinese government to take measures to “monitor, defend and handle cybersecurity risks and threats originating from within the country or overseas sources, protecting key information infrastructure from attack, intrusion, disturbance and damage.” Efforts will also be made to punish criminal activities online and safeguard the order and security of cyberspace.
Online activities that attempt to overthrow the socialist system, split the nation, undermine national unity, advocate terrorism and extremism are all prohibited, according to the provisions, which also forbade activities including inciting ethnic hatred, discrimination and spreading violence and obscene information online.
