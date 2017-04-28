Chicago Fires Head of Security for Chicago O'Hare

Chicago's O’Hare Airport security chief Jeffrey Redding was fired from his position.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the firing stems from Redding’s failure to fully disclose the circumstances surrounding his firing from the Illinois Tollway six months before he was hired to oversee a $19 million a year, 292-employee strong force of unarmed aviation security officers.

Late week, Aviation Department spokeswoman Lauren Huffman issued an emailed statement confirming the city’s decision to fire Redding, but did not explain why. “Effective today, Jeffrey Redding has been terminated from his duties at the Chicago Department of Aviation,” Huffman said. “Aviation Security Assistant Commissioner Kevin Zator will oversee safety and security operations for the CDA in the interim,” the statement said.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Redding allegedly was fired from the Tollway after a female toll collector who worked under him had accused Redding of sexual harassment.

Redding is a former Chicago Police officer whose 20-year career included roles in the Bureau of Internal Affairs and at the inspector general’s office.

