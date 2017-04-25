Rep. Will Hurd to Keynote 2017 SIA GovSummit

The Security Industry Association (SIA) announced Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, as a keynote speaker for its 2017 SIA GovSummit.

The 2017 SIA GovSummit is scheduled for June 28-29, 2017, at The Liaison Capitol Hill (415 New Jersey Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001).

Hurd attended John Marshall High School and Texas A&M University, where he majored in Computer Science. After college, Hurd served as an undercover officer in the CIA in the Middle East and South Asia for nearly a decade. Upon leaving the CIA, he became a senior advisor with a cybersecurity firm, covering a wide range of complex challenges faced by manufacturers, financial institutions, retailers and critical infrastructure owners.

In 2015, Hurd was elected to the 114th Congress and currently serves on the Committee of Oversight and Government Reform and chairs the Information Technology Subcommittee. He also sits on the Committee on Homeland Security, and he is the Vice Chair of the Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee. In 2017, Speaker Paul Ryan appointed Hurd to serve on the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee.

