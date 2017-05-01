Cybercrime, Malware Shift to Mobile Devices
Cybercrime is quickly shifting to the mobile space as mobile device malware infections reached an all-time high in 2016. According to Nokia’s Threat Intelligence Report, malware has infected 1.35 percent of all mobile devices, and smartphones have been deemed the most vulnerable mobile devices, as malware infections have risen up to 400 percent in the past year.
The report shows that Android phones are the most vulnerable phones, representing 81 percent of malware infections in the second half of 2016, while iPhones and other mobile devices made up only 4 percent of attack victims.
