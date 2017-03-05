TSA Rolls out New Pat-Downs Procedures

The Transportation Security Administration has started using new and more rigorous pat-downs at airports.

“This standardized pat-down procedure continues to utilize enhanced security measures implemented several months ago, and does not involve any different areas of the body than were screened in the previous standard pat-down procedure," a prepared statement from TSA reads. "TSA continues to adjust and refine our systems and procedures to meet the evolving threat and to achieve the highest levels of transportation security.”

USA Today reported that the new procedure comes after an in-depth study TSA conducted in response to classified 2015 test results from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General. Bloomberg reported that the office criticized TSA because it found some airport officers didn't notice guns and other weapons that were part of that test.

Airport security screeners found more firearms in carry-on bags one day last week than they ever had before on record: 21 across the country, the Transportation Security Administration reported on its blog last week.

