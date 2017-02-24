Cyber Security NewsAccess ManagementNew Technology ProductsInfrastructure:Electric,Gas & WaterServices ProductsPhysical SecuritySecurity Newswire

DHS to Offer GPS Resiliency Tests for Critical infrastructure Devices

Security newswire default
February 24, 2017
KEYWORDS critical infrastructure / critical infrastructure security / DHS / GPS
Reprints
No Comments

DHS is offering critical infrastructure manufacturers a chance to test their products against Global Positioning System disruption.

The tests are not for driving or running apps, but critical devices used by air traffic control and split-second stock trading.

"Accurate and precise position, navigation, and timing (PNT) information is vital to the nation's critical infrastructure," Robert Griffin, acting DHS undersecretary for science and technology, said in a statement.

The tests will take place in April. The DHS will accept applications to participate until March 3.

https://www.fbo.gov/index?s=opportunity&mode=form&id=bbd0ff24da6a8ad8e3d0e6122a5f71ec&tab=core&_cview=0

 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.