DHS to Offer GPS Resiliency Tests for Critical infrastructure Devices

DHS is offering critical infrastructure manufacturers a chance to test their products against Global Positioning System disruption.

The tests are not for driving or running apps, but critical devices used by air traffic control and split-second stock trading.

"Accurate and precise position, navigation, and timing (PNT) information is vital to the nation's critical infrastructure," Robert Griffin, acting DHS undersecretary for science and technology, said in a statement.

The tests will take place in April. The DHS will accept applications to participate until March 3.

https://www.fbo.gov/index?s=opportunity&mode=form&id=bbd0ff24da6a8ad8e3d0e6122a5f71ec&tab=core&_cview=0