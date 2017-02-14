ABA Robbery Database Adds ATM Crime Feature
The American Bankers Association’s nation-wide bank robbery database, known as ABA Bank Capture, has a new interactive feature that allows subscribers to input ATM crime data — including ATM skimming — providing even more actionable intelligence to help reduce financial crime.
- Get timely robbery and ATM crime alerts;
- Benchmark against their peers;
- Identify criminal activity trends and patterns;
- Assess effectiveness of security controls; and
- Better allocate resources to help prevent loss.
