What are the World's Most Valuable Brands?

February 10, 2017
Google has snatched Apple's title as the world’s most valuable brand, according to an annual survey.

According to a study by valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance, the monetary value of Google’s brand rose by 24 percent last year to $109.5 billion, propelling it to the top spot for the first time since 2011. Apple’s value fell from $145.9 billion in the previous year to $107.1 billion.

“[Google] remains largely unchallenged in its core search business, which is the mainstay of its advertising income,” Brand Finance wrote in its report.

The Global 500 10 most valuable brands are:

  1. Google
  2. Apple
  3. Amazon.com
  4. AT&T
  5. Microsoft
  6. Samsung
  7. Verizon
  8. Walmart
  9. Facebook
  10. ICBC

The top 10 most powerful brands are:

  1. Lego
  2. Google
  3. Nike
  4. Ferrari
  5. Visa
  6. Disney
  7. NBC
  8. PriceWaterhouseCoopers
  9. Johnson & Johnson
  10. McKinsey & Company

The report said that "Lego scores highly on a wide variety of BSI metrics such familiarity, loyalty, promotion, marketing investment, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation."

Download the full report at http://brandirectory.com/league_tables/table/global-500-2017

