What are the World's Most Valuable Brands?
Google has snatched Apple's title as the world’s most valuable brand, according to an annual survey.
According to a study by valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance, the monetary value of Google’s brand rose by 24 percent last year to $109.5 billion, propelling it to the top spot for the first time since 2011. Apple’s value fell from $145.9 billion in the previous year to $107.1 billion.
“[Google] remains largely unchallenged in its core search business, which is the mainstay of its advertising income,” Brand Finance wrote in its report.
The Global 500 10 most valuable brands are:
- Apple
- Amazon.com
- AT&T
- Microsoft
- Samsung
- Verizon
- Walmart
- ICBC
The top 10 most powerful brands are:
- Lego
- Nike
- Ferrari
- Visa
- Disney
- NBC
- PriceWaterhouseCoopers
- Johnson & Johnson
- McKinsey & Company
The report said that "Lego scores highly on a wide variety of BSI metrics such familiarity, loyalty, promotion, marketing investment, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation."
Download the full report at http://brandirectory.com/league_tables/table/global-500-2017
