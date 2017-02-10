What are the World's Most Valuable Brands?

Google has snatched Apple's title as the world’s most valuable brand, according to an annual survey.

According to a study by valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance, the monetary value of Google’s brand rose by 24 percent last year to $109.5 billion, propelling it to the top spot for the first time since 2011. Apple’s value fell from $145.9 billion in the previous year to $107.1 billion.

“[Google] remains largely unchallenged in its core search business, which is the mainstay of its advertising income,” Brand Finance wrote in its report.

The Global 500 10 most valuable brands are:

Google Apple Amazon.com AT&T Microsoft Samsung Verizon Walmart Facebook ICBC

The top 10 most powerful brands are:

Lego Google Nike Ferrari Visa Disney NBC PriceWaterhouseCoopers Johnson & Johnson McKinsey & Company

The report said that "Lego scores highly on a wide variety of BSI metrics such familiarity, loyalty, promotion, marketing investment, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation."

Download the full report at http://brandirectory.com/league_tables/table/global-500-2017