5 Tactics to Consider When Tackling Retail Crime & Violence

The recent trend within large retail store networks (Walmart, Costco and Target to name just a few) isn’t so much the latest fashion, but rather an increase in the number of violent crimes.

From shoplifting and holdups to carpark hit and runs, shoppers are putting pressure on Corporate Security Directors (CSD) to come up with new and innovative ways to make stores a safe place to shop.



So, what new gadgets and tactics can CSDs employ? Here the five we think are worth considering:





1. Enhance Video Quality

4K video offers four times the resolution as 1080p HD. This means you capture even more detail to better detect issues and identify what is happening more clearly. There is just one key issue: A 4K camera needs four times the storage and bandwidth as HD.



In order to transition to 4K video, you need to ensure you have the infrastructure and processing in place to handle it. According to an interview in Security: “End users would need to work with their security integrator to assess their entire system and work out a phased plan to upgrade.”

2. Analyze Big Data

Analyzing internal data sources can help security to ensure accuracy of inventory records and loss prevention.

In regards to video analytics, these days security are able to monitor figures such as traffic volumes, movement trends and motion patterns, resulting in operational intelligence that helps deploy staff and resources more effectively.



3. Smarter surveillance

According to Alan O’Herlihy, CEO of Everseen, “non-scans are eight times more frequent at self-checkout than they are at staffed checkouts.”

With self-checkouts are becoming more common, the addition of security cameras that pan, tilt and zoom can improve surveillance capabilities, particularly at POS locations.

It could mean the difference of being able to pinpoint a criminal’s tattoo or other such identifying features.



4. Remote monitoring

Using internet-connected surveillance cameras provides security personnel access to remote monitoring.

Remote monitoring allows security personnel to use a smartphone or tablet to monitor various surveillance cameras using a protected Wi-Fi network, while maintaining a physical presence at the location they’ve been assigned to.



5. Leverage open source intelligence

As the use of social media becomes more prevalent in everyday life, so does the need to monitor it.

Geo-fencing your retail stores and the surrounding area or community and monitoring relevant social media chatter provides security operation centers valuable insight and intelligence to feed into retail staff and security on the ground.

Tony Gray, Director at Tata Consultancy Services says “The internet, Youtube in particular, is awash with negative images of the Walmart customer experience… Is this happenstance or do retailers need to look to their social media operations as a key ingredient in fighting theft and making their stores safer?”



Conclusion

With retail crime and violence on the rise, it’s the perfect time to ensure you’re leveraging new technology and intelligence sources to protect your retail network’s staff, stores and stock.

Enhanced video surveillance, big data and the tools to make that data usable should be on your 2017 shopping list if you’re a Corporate Security Director responsible for a retail network.

