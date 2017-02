Optimizes Video Value for SMB Installations

This NVR is built to increase video management capabilities to small-to-medium surveillance installations, such as retailers, small businesses, and distributed, multi-site locations. The device supports 12 IP cameras at full HD resolution, and its 64-bit architecture addresses security and operational needs while ensuring scalability with evolving video data requirements. Featuring a plug-and-play approach and intuitive user experience, the system reduces training and deployment costs while enhancing integration through close compatibility with various third-party devices.

