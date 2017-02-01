Industry InnovationsNew Technology Products

Streamlines Workflow with Redesigned Interface

Aimetis Symphony 7 VMS

Streamlines Workflow with Redesigned Interface
February 1, 2017
KEYWORDS security technology / video analytics / video management software / video surveillance / VMS
This video management software delivers an all-in-one solution for video management, video analytics, system integration and alarm management for video surveillance deployments of all sizes. The redesigned user interface resulted in more than halving the number of mouse clicks in the Operator Client, saving time and money for operators and administrators and making this an investment with a low total cost of ownership for the enterprise. The system also features GIS map support, increased system security through SSL encryption and native video analytics for any license type.

