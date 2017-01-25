Cyber Security NewsSecurity Newswire

Houston Leads U.S. in Malware Infections

January 25, 2017
Houston leads the nation in the number of computer and mobile devices infected with malware, or software that can damage or disable those devices, according to technology firm Webroot.

Webroot combed through its 2016 data collected through its anti-phishing service and other capabilities to estimate the number of personal computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones that are infected in the nation's metro areas.

The company estimates that for Houston, 60,801 devices were infected -- leading No. 2 Chicago by more than 11,000 devices. The full list includes:

  1. Houston – 60,801
  2. Chicago – 49,147
  3. Phoenix – 42,983
  4. Denver – 39,711
  5. San Antonio – 39,646
  6. Dallas – 37,630
  7. Los Angeles – 34,050
  8. Las Vegas – 31,836
  9. Minneapolis, Minn. – 28,517
  10. Charlotte, N.C. – 27,092

