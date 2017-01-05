Companies Becoming More Measured in Use of Cloud Computing Options

Companies continue to be heavily invested in cloud computing, but they're also becoming more refined and savvy in the technology options they choose, according to a new study from CompTIA.

CompTIA's Trends in Cloud Computing study finds that more than 90 percent of companies surveyed claim to use some form of cloud computing. However, more companies place themselves in the non-critical use category (38 percent in 2016 vs. 27 percent in 2014), rather than the full production stage (33 percent vs. 42 percent).

The report reveals that the majority of companies have been using cloud solutions for between one year and five years. Just 6 percent claim to have been using cloud solutions for more than five years. Another 23 percent of companies have been using cloud for less than a year.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is the most heavily used service model (74 percent of companies surveyed), though Infrastructure-as-a-Service (42 percent usage currently) may become the fastest growing model over the next several years. Platform-as-a-Service (33 percent) will also grow as companies become more sophisticated with their development approach.

Data on application usage also suggest a greater comprehension of how IT is running – and where cloud fits in. For most applications there was a dramatic drop in the number of companies that say they are using a cloud solution. There were corresponding jumps in the number of companies reporting use of on premise systems; and of companies unsure of the way a given application is implemented.

Cost cutting has returned to the top spot on the list of cloud benefits, with large companies (500 or more employees) driving this sentiment. Medium-sized firms (100-499 employees) and small companies (less than 100 employees) are more interested in reducing capital expenditures.

What does this data mean for enterprise security executives? According to CompTIA:

Rather than taking a broad view that all offsite IT is cloud-based, companies are demonstrating an appreciation for the characteristics of true cloud systems. This refined understanding has led to a rebalancing of self-assessment around cloud activity.