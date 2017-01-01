Dallas Tops List of U.S. Cities Most at Risk from Natural Disasters
Between hurricanes, earthquakes and tornados, most regions in the U.S. are susceptible to some form or another of natural disaster. However, Sperling’s Best Places ranked the most dangerous and safest cities in the U.S. when it comes to natural disaster risk, taking into account tornados, earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, droughts, hail and other weather events such as extreme heat and cold.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine.