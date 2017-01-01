Security & Business ResilienceSecurity Newswire

Dallas Tops List of U.S. Cities Most at Risk from Natural Disasters

January 1, 2017
KEYWORDS business continuity planning / disaster preparedness / natural disasters / risk management
Between hurricanes, earthquakes and tornados, most regions in the U.S. are susceptible to some form or another of natural disaster. However, Sperling’s Best Places ranked the most dangerous and safest cities in the U.S. when it comes to natural disaster risk, taking into account tornados, earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, droughts, hail and other weather events such as extreme heat and cold.

