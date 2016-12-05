Evaluating the Need for Private Security Accreditation

CALEA, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, is working with Security magazine to gauge an interest in developing a benchmark program for proprietary security organizations.

Much like the process for police departments, CALEA is considering developing the standards to be measured, as well as the audit program to measure compliance and provide the certification.

In order for this significant program to be developed by CALEA there needs to be an indication as to the level of interest and support for the program that exists in the security industry. Like any business, CALEA needs to be assured that the resources they expend to develop the program won’t be wasted. To that end a survey has been designed to measure the interest level for the program has been developed and included below. Please take the few minutes required to answer a survey and help drive an initiative.

The survey is located at http://www.securitymagazine.com/accreditation-services-survey-for-private-security-entities

It’s short – only 10 questions. Thank you in advance for considering the benefits of this program.