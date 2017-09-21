NY/NJ Port Authority Names New Chief Security Officer

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey recently named John Bilich as the agency’s new permanent Chief Security Officer.

Bilich, a former New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner of Operations, has been serving as the Port Authority’s Acting Chief Security Officer since December 2016.

The Port Authority’s Chief Security Officer oversees an 1,800-member department and a variety of security functions.

After serving 24 years with the New York City Police Department, Bilich began work with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice as Deputy Commissioner for Public Safety, where he oversaw operations aimed at reducing crime over 17 counties.

He then worked in various capacities within the Brooklyn and Manhattan District Attorney’s Offices before joining the Port Authority in March 2015 as the organization’s First Deputy Chief Security Officer.

“John is a world-class law enforcement professional whose dedication and leadership will help us to better protect the public and the critical transportation assets that we operate and maintain,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “John’s efforts in the time he’s been with us have already strengthened and unified our security operations, and we are confident he will continue to fulfill this critical role.”