EC-Council Announces Fully Proctored, Hands-On Penetration Testing Exam

EC-Council announced the release of the new, fully-proctored Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT) certification, which will be launched at Hacker Halted, 2017.

The new LPT (Master) certification exam is a hands-on penetration testing certification exam administered in a fully proctored environment.

Penetration testing professionals around the world will be able validate their skills in this new exam format launched by EC-Council. The new LPT (Master) certification exam will be delivered as a secure, fully-proctored, live certification test that can be taken anytime, anywhere by busy professionals.

Jay Bavisi, the president and CEO of EC-Council, said, “With the increase in the sophistication of cyber-attacks and with ever growing security needs, today’s digital enterprises are looking for experts that have proven abilities to function as competent penetration testers in order to secure their operations. The fully proctored, hands-on LPT (Master) certification exam combines effectiveness with convenience to deliver a highest standard of exam that enables the candidates to demonstrate expertise in applying their skills in a hands-on environment.”

The exam provides a level playing field where candidates are challenged to prove their skills as expert-level penetration testers. Bavisi added, “In the real world, penetration testers go through a strenuous, arduous and laborious process to keep their clients and organizations secure. This exam is meant to mimic the real-world environment and is meant to stress, burden and ardently push the candidates to their limits to test their actual abilities in penetration testing.”

The new LPT (Master) certification challenges candidates through an 18 hours of hands-on exam categorized into three practical tests for six hour intervals, each of which provide a multidisciplinary approach for targeting and compromising high security environments.

