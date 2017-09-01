UK Hospitals Receive Funding for Cybersecurity

Hospitals in the UK are to be given £21 million to improve data and cybersecurity, taking the current level of government investment in this area to over £50 million. The £21 million cash injection follows a review into hospital cybersecurity, and it will be directed to the UK’s 27 major trauma centers including those that dealt with the aftermaths of recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

The financing will be used to update and upgrade IT systems and improve processes. In addition, the review has resulted in several new measures to enhance cybersecurity, such as the broadcast of alerts, a hotline for cybersecurity incidents, and assistance with on-site assessments. Hospitals will be required to adopt data security standards such as staff training, conduct annual reviews, and form extensive contingency plans.