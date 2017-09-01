Cyber Security NewsCyberHospitals & Medical CentersSecurity Newswire

UK Hospitals Receive Funding for Cybersecurity

UK Hospitals Receive Funding
September 1, 2017
Kylie Bull
KEYWORDS data breach / hospital security / international security
Reprints
No Comments

Hospitals in the UK are to be given £21 million to improve data and cybersecurity, taking the current level of government investment in this area to over £50 million. The £21 million cash injection follows a review into hospital cybersecurity, and it will be directed to the UK’s 27 major trauma centers including those that dealt with the aftermaths of recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

The financing will be used to update and upgrade IT systems and improve processes. In addition, the review has resulted in several new measures to enhance cybersecurity, such as the broadcast of alerts, a hotline for cybersecurity incidents, and assistance with on-site assessments. Hospitals will be required to adopt data security standards such as staff training, conduct annual reviews, and form extensive contingency plans.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Kylie Bull

Cooperation at Sea to Combat Maritime Attacks

China Creates Secure Communications Network

Most Countries without Cybersecurity Strategy

Biometric Solution to Irregular Migration

Kylie Bull began her career in television news at ITN in the UK before moving to print journalism. She has been an editor at IHS Jane's for sixteen years, where she continues today, and was recently the managing editor at Homeland Security Today. Bull has reported on a wide variety of security, geopolitical and counterterrorism subjects and has interviewed world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.