Transfers Emergency Text Messages to Voice Announcements

This SMS/text to speech amplifier transfers text messages directly to voice announcements on speakers and pacing systems, so schools, enterprises, administrators, dispatchers and first responders can gain instant communication to their audience in seconds. Users send an SMS message to the pre-assigned telephone number, and the earBridge amplifier speaks the text. For large existing systems, the product can be added as a new “cellphone” to a distribution list, and announce audio over any existing paging system.

Find out more at www.textspeak.com