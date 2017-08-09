Top 4 Reasons to Fill Out the Security 500 Survey

The Security 500 Survey is now available online, and we want your input!

Why, do you ask? Check out our top four reasons to participate in the Security 500:

1) Benchmarking: Be part of a 10-year database of where security stands within top organizations. As a survey participant, the database will be shared with you in a confidential benchmarking report containing metrics within your particular market sector. Determine where your enterprise security department ranks in terms of:

Brand Protection

Business Resilience

Corporate Security

Cyber Security

Information Technology

Intellectual Property Security

Investigations and more.

2) Stay Confidential: The published report in the November 2017 edition of Securitymagazine (and online at SecurityMagazine.com) will not disclose your specific data or results, but detailed, key metrics will be provided in your own benchmarking report. Companies will not be disclosed.

3) Networking: Participate in the Security 500 Survey and get your complimentary invitation to the Security 500 Conference on November 13 in Washington, DC. This peer-to-peer networking event hosts a variety of speakers and panels, including discussions on GSOCs, cyber security, enterprise resilience and current events.

4) It’s FREE: We’re doing the work for you, and we don’t even send you a bill! The Survey, the Report, the November edition, and the Security 500 Conferences are all free to CSOs, Enterprise Security Directors and security leaders.

This is an opportunity to show that your security program is among the best in the world – Take a few moments to fill out the survey or send it to the appropriate security leader at your enterprise. You never know: The results from this survey could give you the buy-in you need for your next project to keep the enterprise secure.

http://www.securitymagazine.com/Security500Survey