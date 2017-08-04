Senate Confirms Pekoske to Head TSA

The Senate has confirmed David Pekoske to be the new TSA administrator.

Pekoske retired in 2010 from the US Coast Guard, in which he served as vice commandant. “Since retiring from the Coast Guard, he has been an executive in the government services industry, leading business units that provided homeland security and intelligence related services,” said the White House. “Additionally, he has been a member of the adjunct faculty at American University and been active in many organizations that advance military, veterans and national security issues.”

“Vice Admiral Pekoske’s solid qualifications and extensive background position him for success in leading the TSA and our country in continued development of our nation’s risk-based aviation security system,” the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said in a statement.

Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) also added, in a statement, “Pekoske’s proven track record of mission-focused strategic management is essential in reinforcing the importance of a risk-based approach to aviation security.”