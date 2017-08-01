ASIS 2017: Addressing the Full Spectrum of Security

With incidents of cybercrime, terrorism and gun violence continuing to gain headlines, security professionals need to adapt. What worked just a few years ago is not enough for today’s volatile environment. Whether you are focused on protecting a small organization or global enterprise, advancing your skillset and staying informed about the latest product innovations and best practices from those in the field is critical in today’s threat landscape.

For more than six decades, the ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits has stood as the premier educational and networking event for security professionals worldwide. ASIS 2017, taking place in Dallas from September 25-28, is the one event where security professionals across all disciplines and industry sectors gain insights from thought-leaders and engage with product and service providers who can help translate that expertise into solutions.

This year’s event offers the most comprehensive education program in Seminar history. The lineup includes more than 180 sessions aimed at helping security professionals keep pace with emerging threats, approaches, and best practices impacting the profession. Topics include:

Enterprise Security Risk Management (ESRM)

Drone/UAV reconnaissance and surveillance

Active shooter, assailant, insider threat and soft target attack response

Radicalization and violence mitigation

Big data, analytics and the Internet of Things

Cybersecurity, privacy and data breaches

Workplace violence

This is just a small sample of the expert-led sessions being presented at ASIS 2017. In addition, extensive education will be offered on the expo floor, including career development best practices, impact learning sessions, and product and service demos.

As the leading worldwide provider of curated content and education programs for security professionals year-round, ASIS is committed to keeping stakeholders up-to-date with the latest security challenges, trends and opportunities. ASIS 2017 promises unprecedented educational value to attendees – addressing the full spectrum of security – through partnerships with leading organizations such as the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) and InfraGard.

