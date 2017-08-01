Optimizes Global Command Center Operations
Immix Command Center from SureView Systems
By presenting a single view of the most critical events and automating workflows for others, Immix Command Center from SureView Systems makes it easier for security operators to manage all security incidents. Immix CC uses real-time data from multiple disparate security and business systems to help enterprise security leaders to mitigate risks and put actionable data in the hands of the management team. The system automatically associates alarm events with nearby cameras based on the geo-location of the event, not only eliminating the need to manually associate devices with cameras but for dynamic alarms coming from mobile devices, this platform can show operators nearby camera views on the fly.
For more information, visit www.sureviewsystems.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine.