Utilizes Thermal Detection, Analytics for Advanced Perimeter Tracking
DS-2TD4035 Series Network Bi-Spectrum Thermal/Optical PTZ Camera from Hikvision
Beyond providing perimeter protection through advanced analytics capabilities, the DS-2TD4035 Series Network Bi-Spectrum Thermal/Optical PTZ Camera Systems from Hikvision provide a Smart Tracking feature that uses the thermal sensor to capture targets in any lighting condition and then follow that subject, while the visible light camera zooms to provide additional information that the thermal sensor cannot provide, resulting in more accurate detection, better situational awareness and cost-savings by combining the two sensors, analytics and tracking into a single camera system.
For more information, visit www.hikvision.com or ASIS booth #3703.
