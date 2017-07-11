Cyxtera Appoints Brigadier General Greg Touhill as President of New Federal Division

Cyxtera Technologies announced the appointment of Brigadier General Gregory J. Touhill as president of the newly formed Cyxtera Federal Group.

Prior to joining Cyxtera, Touhill was appointed by Barack Obama as the nation’s first Federal Chief Information Security Officer in 2016, where he was responsible for ensuring that the proper set of digital security policies, strategies and practices were adopted across all government agencies.

“Cyxtera’s technology and capabilities are among the most innovative and effective in the marketplace, and it is an honor to join their world-class team,” said Touhill. “I have spent my entire professional career defending our country, and I’m looking forward to joining the private sector to help create efficient, effective and secure solutions to protect the federal government’s critical information systems, on which our citizens and institutions rely. With cyberattacks on the rise in frequency and severity, it is more important now than ever that we effectively secure our systems, networks and data.”

Brigadier General Gregory J. Touhill is a retired U.S. Air Force officer and combat veteran who served in several commands around the world including U.S. Transportation, Central, and Strategic Commands, and led the creation of the Air Force’s cyberspace operations training programs. He is a sought-after speaker and author within the information technology industry, where he is best-known for his “Cybersecurity for Executives: A Practical Guide,” which is used widely at colleges and universities across the country. He is also a faculty member at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College, where he teaches Cyber Risk Management.