Consumers Rank ‘Cool’ vs. ‘Creepy’ Technologies

The 3rd annual “Creepy or Cool” international survey from RichRelevance® finds that while consumers are willing to share more data for a better experience, there is no silver bullet for improving the shopping experience.

Creepy vs. Cool Overview

More than 3,500 global consumers in the US, UK, France & Germany were surveyed on customer experience innovations, including opinions on data collection. Respondents also ranked several cutting edge customer experience innovations as creepy, cool, or indifferent. Overall, the survey found that Europeans are more comfortable with new technologies than their American counterparts, and more willing to share customer data in exchange for a superior customer experience (81% vs. 63%).

Creepy vs. Cool US Findings

The majority of US respondents (63%) said they would allow retailers to collect more customer data to improve the customer experience – and most say it should be collected anonymously (40%). Younger US Millennials (age 18-29) responded much more positively to cutting-edge technologies such as robots and VR glasses than older generations. Comparative survey highlights include:

Top ‘cool’ technologies according to US consumers:

You can search and order products verbally using voice recognition technology. 46% Cool vs. 22% Creepy

You can use fingerprint scanning to pay for items and get automatic home delivery, all from the store floor. 46% Cool vs. 34% Creepy

Top ‘cool’ technologies according to US Millennials:

Digital screens / interactive mirrors / virtual reality glasses display additional products that complement what you are trying on. 52% Cool for Millennials vs. 41% Cool Overall

Robots guide you to specific products within store aisles upon request. 51% Cool for Millennials vs. 40% Cool Overall

Instead of checking out at a register, you simply leave the store with your items and your account is charged. 45% Cool for Millennials vs. 39% Cool Overall

Top ‘creepy’ technologies according to US consumers:

Facial recognition technology identifies you as a loyal customer and relays your preferences to the salesperson in-store. 69% Creepy vs. 18% Cool

Companies understand your shopping habits so well that they are able to use artificial intelligence / data to choose and order products on your behalf. 69% Creepy vs. 15% Cool

Computer programs (such as chatbots) use artificial intelligence to help you with customer service questions, rather than a real person. 50% Creepy vs. 23% Cool

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005270/en/Creepy-Cool-2017-3rd-Annual-RichRelevance-Study