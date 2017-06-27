TSA Names New Chief of Staff

Acting TSA Administrator Huban Gowadia has named Ha Nguyen McNeill as TSA's new Chief of Staff.

TSA's current Chief of Staff Chad Wolf has accepted a position with the Department of Homeland Security as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Gowadia said: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ha Nguyen McNeill as TSA's Chief of Staff. Ha has an extensive background in aviation and homeland security issues. She has held previous positions at DHS including in the Office of Policy, the Science and Technology Directorate, and in TSA's Office of Global Strategies (OGS). In addition, Ha served at the National Security Council managing the aviation portfolio. Ha ended her tenure at TSA as the Chief of Staff and Executive Advisor in OGS. Since leaving TSA, Ha has worked in the private sector as the Chief of Staff and Vice President of Operations at BSA|The Software Alliance. She focused on internal and external affairs for the President and CEO of BSA, and implemented strategic and policy goals focused on increasing efficiencies, transparency and communications. I also want to recognize and congratulate Chad Wolf, who is moving up to the Department to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff. Chad's leadership and counsel over the last four months has been invaluable and we wish him well in his new role at the Department. Please join me in thanking Chad and congratulating and welcoming Ha back to TSA."